Northwest Houston shooting: High school student shot near Benbrook Elementary School while getting off bus

The Brief Houston police are on the scene after a high school student was shot on Friday afternoon. Officials said they were called out to the intersection of Bolin Road, near Benbrook Elementary School, in reference to the shooting. Houston police said the student was shot either on or after they got off the bus.



Houston police are on the scene after a high school student was shot on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials said they were called out to Bolin Road, near Benbrook Elementary School, in reference to the shooting.

Houston ISD said a Scarborough High School Student was shot after getting off a school bus by a fellow student.

School officials said no one on the school bus was injured.

The injured student was taken to a nearby hospital with an injury to their leg.

Preliminary information from authorities said some type of fight occurred on the bus near the intersection of Bolin and Underhill.

All the parties involved got off the bus and the fight continued.

Officials stated during the active investigation, Benbrook Elementary was placed on lockdown while the afterschool program was in progress.

Houston police said the suspect is now in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity has not been released by authorities.