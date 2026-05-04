Harris County: Body found in wooded area on Spears Road, authorities investigating

The Brief Harris County authorities are investigating after a person was found dead on Monday, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a person was found dead near the intersection of Rankin Road and Spears-Gears Road. The details surrounding the person's death are unknown.



Harris County authorities are investigating after a person was found dead on Monday, officials said.

Person found dead on Spears Road, investigation underway

What we know:

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a person was found in a wooded area by a passerby near the intersection of Rankin Road and Spears-Gears Road.

Officials said the body is believed to be a male.

Authorities stated they are working to identify any identifying markers due to the amount of decomposition that was discovered. Officials did say the body was fully clothed.

Officials added there were no visible injuries or trauma.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the person's death are unknown.

Authorities did not provide any information on who the person is.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.