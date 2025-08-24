Northwest Harris County: Missing man last seen in Cypress
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are seeking any information about a man who hasn't been seen in a few days.
Harris County missing: Lawrence McGill
What we know:
According to the Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Lawrence McGill was last seen on Thursday, August 21, in the 27100 block of Highway 290.
Lawrence McGill (Photo credit: Harris County Sheriff's Office)
Lawrence is described as a white man standing at almost six feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Lawrence was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.
What we don't know:
There is no information on where Lawrence might be, what direction he was headed, or if he was in a vehicle.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit: 713-274-9270
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
You can also email HCSOMissingTipLine@sheriff.hctx.net.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office