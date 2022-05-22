Northwest Assistance Ministries to hold free mental health awareness classes for Harris Co. residents

The COVID-19 pandemic has arguably garnered more conversations about mental health; and as more Americans struggle, often silently, the Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) said it will be working to raise more awareness with free community events.

According to a press release, NAM has offered several free community events throughout the month of May and will continue to do so through a series of classes designed to enhance and strengthen parent/child relationships and overall family mental health.

The first of eight weekly sessions will start 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the 4th floor of NAM’s main building at 15555 Kuykendahl Road, Houston, Texas 77090. Those interested are asked to reserve a spot in the free parenting skills group via email.

NAM’s Behavioral Health Services program also looks to help individuals and families suffering from mental health problems by providing counseling, group discussions, and community education, so they do not have to go through it alone. Other areas of behavioral health services include:

Depression / Anxiety

Parenting / Family Counseling

Marriage Counseling

Substance Abuse

Grief Counseling

"One step towards mental health can simply be talking with someone who is trained to listen without judgment," says NAM Director of Behavioral Health, Candace Runaas. "NAM now provides the opportunity for the community to have more access to counseling and therapy services in order to process things like career choices, grief and loss, marriage and family conflict, self-discovery, and major life transitions."

The program also receives referrals from all of NAM’s programs as well as direct client requests. This is thanks in part to significant funding from the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation and partnership with Our Lady of the Lake University Marriage and Family Therapy Program. As a result, NAM is able to offer these services to the community at no cost.

For more information about NAM’s behavioral services and upcoming events please visit their website.