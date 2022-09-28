article

National Night Out (NNO) will make its annual return to north Houston.

North Houston District plans to bring the community together with their family-friendly NNO events that will take place in Tom Wussow Park on Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: Constable Silvia Trevino hosts National Night Out in Houston's Second Ward

Residents can enjoy the moderate Texas weather while enjoying several activities planned for the three-hour event. The Houston Police Department and Harris County Sheriff's Office will compete in a friendly game of tug of war, while U.S Air Force recruits will challenge U.S. Marine recruits.

North Houston National Night Out 2017 (Source: North Houston District)

The district says they will also have raffles and drawings for giveaways featuring tablets, gift cards, gaming systems, and TVs. Attendees can also enjoy a petting zoo, a U.S. Marine combat simulation trailer, face painting, free food from Chick-FIl-A and other refreshments, and so much more.

MORE HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

NNO is free and open to the public.