Constable Silvia Trevino hosts National Night Out in Houston's Second Ward

As crime rises in Harris County over the last year, local officers are doing what they can to create better relationships with residents in their communities.

Precinct 6 Constable Silvia Trevino’s Office held its annual National Night Out in the Second Ward. In addition to the traditional food and fun activities offered by several agencies and businesses, the bottom line was building trust between officers and the people they serve.

"I want them to feel the ease…they can come up and talk to me and discuss any problems and concerns," says Captain Joe Alanis of the Constable’s Office. "They can put a name with a face."

Captain Joe Alanis has been with the office for 28 years and says National Night Out is just as important now as it was then.

"We’re trying to improve the quality of life for our families, for our children here in Precinct 6, and throughout the county," says Alanis.

Houston Police Department numbers show homicide statistics are up five percent in the last year. Year-to-date, 275 homicides have been reported across the city, compared to 263 in 2021 and 199 in 2020.

Officials say events like these help to create trust between citizens and police.

"I think it goes both ways," says Judge Victor Trevino, who is also the Constable’s son. "Even police officers acknowledge that they have a lot of making up to do, and you see them out in the community accepting that responsibility, and go that extra distance to build that relationship back."