Non-profit provides laptops to kids struggling to stay connect during pandemic

"Usually at school, I work on a computer but now we don't have any computers," said 8-year-old Natalie Nance. "The phones won't work that much so we have to do packets."

Like other students who don't have access to home computers, Natalie does her school work on paper packets.

"That's a lot of paper a lot to keep up with," said Natalie's mother Jayme Nance." its kind of stressful on both of us."

Since 2007 Comp U Dopt has been providing technology access to students.

"Our mission is greater than ever right now," said Colin Dempsey an executive director with Comp U Dopt.

The non-profit takes retired computer equipment from companies and gives them a new life with students.

Hewlett-Packard donated 7600 monitors.

Now Comp U Dopt and Global Business Coalition for Education is giving thousands of computers to students in need.

It's being done through a lottery system.

So far 30 thousand people have signed up even though only a few thousand will get computers.

"We are really looking to help families that are underserved they might be asset limited financially constrained living paycheck to paycheck and with recent events are going to need a computer," Dempsey said.

"I'm a stay at home mom my husband got laid off due to the coronavirus so this will help my family a lot," said Nance.

Nance got a computer for her 2 school-age children.

"We were one of the lucky ones," she said.

"I'm really excited I get a computer," Natalie said.

