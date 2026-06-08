Houston Pets Alive targeted by vandals causing substantial losses to shelter known for saving lives
HOUSTON - A deliberate act of vandalism left Houston Pets Alive without power for much of Monday after someone damaged an electrical pole and two utility boxes overnight. The outage forced the emergency relocation of dozens of animals, destroyed refrigerated vaccines and temporarily disrupted the nonprofit's lifesaving rescue operations.
Houston Pets Alive targeted by vandals
What they're saying:
Whoever sliced the electric pole and damaged two other utility boxes at Houston Pets Alive knew what they were doing. The vandals used a pole to take fuses off the top.
While the motive is unclear, the shelter and a church were the only places left with no power at the business center at 2800 Antoine.
The damage happened in the middle of the night, and it quickly became too hot for the 15 dogs and 50 cats inside.
While fosters took the animals, volunteers and staff were left scouring the damage left behind.
Refrigerated vaccines had to be thrown out.
The power came back on late Monday afternoon, but the damage was done.
"The only things that suffer are the animals," said Director Shannon Parker. "This stops us from pulling animals out of the shelters."
What you can do:
Houston Pets Alive needs fosters and monetary donations.
Click here for more information.
The Source: Shannon Parker, Director for Houston Pets Alive