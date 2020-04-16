Where and when to get Houston ISD's free food distribution

article

Houston Independent School District is continuing its food distribution efforts around the city.

HISD relaunched to program on Monday, April 6, with a streamlined process that implemented increased safety measures.

Currently, it's operating out of 25 sites throughout the district.

Food is being packed by HISD Nutrition Services staff at the Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Facility and then delivered daily to each site, in alignment with our updated procedures and safety measures. Each site can distribute up to 500 bags — or 15,000 pounds of food — per day.

As families arrive, staff will minimize contact by filling out required forms for families and placing food in their trunks. Those who walk to the sites also must adhere to strict social distancing requirements.

Specific locations, dates, and times are listed below.

Monday, April 13

Foerster Elementary School, 14200 Fonmeadow Dr., 9 a.m.

Attucks Middle School, 4330 Bellfort Blvd., 9 a.m.

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 11 a.m.

Blackshear Elementary School, 2900 Holman Ave., 3 p.m.

Shadydale Elementary School, 5905 Tidwell Rd., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14

McNamara Elementary School, 8714 McAvoy Dr., 9 a.m.

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 9 a.m.

Thompson Elementary School, 6121 Tierwester St., 11 a.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 Saint Lo Rd., 3 p.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Williams Middle School, 6100 Knox St., 9 a.m.

Fondren Elementary School, 12405 Carlsbad St., 9 a.m.

Navarro Middle School, 5100 Polk St., 11 a.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Dr., 3 p.m.

Hilliard Elementary School, 8115 E. Houston Rd., 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Hartsfield Elementary School, 5001 Perry St., 9 a.m. *new site

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 9 a.m.

Burrus Elementary School, 701 E. 33rd St., 11 a.m.

Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3 p.m.

Fonwood Early Childhood Center, 9709 Mesa Dr., 3 p.m.

Friday, April 17

Scarborough High School, 4141 Costa Rica Rd., 9 a.m.

Fleming Middle School, 4910 Collingsworth St., 9 a.m.

Young Elementary School, 3555 Bellfort Ave., 11 a.m.

Osborne Elementary School, 800 Ringold St., 3 p.m.

Pilgrim Academy, 6302 Skyline Dr., 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

NRG Stadium parking lot, NRG Parkway, 4-7 p.m. *new site

There are also other options for families in need.

The City of Houston is operating a curbside meal program at 50 community centers around the city Monday through Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Free meals, including a lunch and a snack, are available for youth ages one to 18. Only children who come to the site for pickup can receive the meal. Parents are not allowed to take food for a child who is not present at the time of pickup.

Additionally, families can visit HoustonFoodBank.org to see the 250 open partner sites that are located across greater Houston.

