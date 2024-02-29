The 1-year-old who originally went missing out of Houston has been located, according to authorities.

Noah Johnson has been found and is receiving a medical evaluation, says Harris County Precinct 8 Constables Office.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnson was found in Minnesota and the suspect, Kamilah Antoinette Johnson, Noah's mother, is in custody.

Noah was reported missing on Feb. 8 in the 11400 block of Space Center Blvd by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office and an Amber Alert was issued. His 38-year-old mother was the last person he was reported to be seen with.

Noah Mi'aani Jah-sae Johnson (Photo: Texas Center for the Missing) (Noah Mi'aani Jah-sae Johnson (Photo: Texas Center for the Missing))

According to Precinct 8 Lt. Charles Francis, Kamilah Johnson was under investigation by Child Protective Services. "Apparently, mom has not provided medical care and medication to the child that he needs for his serious medical condition."

CPS showed up with a Notice of Removal asking Kamilah to voluntarily turn over her infant son and the mother was heard on video being argumentative and telling officials her baby has the medication he needs and says a missed doctor's appointment was rescheduled.

Following the visit, CPS went to the courts and a Writ of Attachment was granted. "That court order allows us to go and take custody of the child and turn him over to CPS so they can do an evaluation and determine the next best step," Francis said.

When Precinct 8 Constable Deputies showed up to Johnson's Pasadena apartment complex in the 11000 block of Space Center Blvd on Thursday, she and the baby were nowhere to be found.

Questions and comments, please contact: Harris County, TX Precinct 8 Constables Office at 281-488-4040