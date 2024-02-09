In a video, she posted on her TikTok account on Thursday Kamilah Antoinette Johnson can be heard asking Child Protective Service caseworkers what grounds they have to remove her child.

The same day, the Precinct 8 Constables Office issued an Amber Alert for her one-year-old son, Noah Mi'Aani Johnson.

"CPS has been doing an investigation into the child's mom," said Precinct 8 Lt Charles Francis. "Apparently, mom has not provided medical care and medication to the child that he needs for his serious medical condition."

CPS showed up with a Notice of Removal asking Johnson to voluntarily turn over her infant son.

In the video, an argumentative Johnson says her baby has the medication he needs and says a missed doctor's appointment was rescheduled.

On Jan. 12, Johnson created a GoFundMe page titled "Healing M'Aani's Heart."

She's seeking $50,000 for what she describes as her son's congestive heart failure.

At that time, she wrote the baby was in cardiac ICU.

In her video with CPS and officers, she says she has filed a lawsuit with the state agency.

"CPS went to the courts a Writ of Attachment was granted," Francis said. "That court order allows us to go and take custody of the child and turn him over to CPS so they can do an evaluation and determine the next best step.

When Precinct 8 Constable Deputies showed up to Johnson's Pasadena apartment complex in the 11000 block of Space Center Blvd on Thursday, she and the baby were nowhere to be found.

"We received word the mom was seen by the apartment staff loading up luggage and the children in her vehicle and left the apartment complex," said Francis. "She has not been seen since."

The mother and child were last seen traveling in a white 2007 GMC Yukon with a Texas license plate STM 7097.

Since the Amber Alert is now statewide, anyone with information should call 911.