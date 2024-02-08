An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old last seen in southeast Harris County.

Noah Mi'aani Jah-sae Johnson (Photo: Texas Center for the Missing) (Noah Mi'aani Jah-sae Johnson (Photo: Texas Center for the Missing))

According to the Harris County Precinct 8 Constables Office, authorities are looking for one-year-old Noah Mi'aani Jah-sae Johnson. He was last seen in the 11400 block of Space Center Blvd around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon with his 38-year-old mother, Kamilah Antoinette Johnson.

Noah is described as an African American boy, 2 feet tall, 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a navy shirt and flower-print pants.

Anyone with information concerning Noah Johnson's whereabouts should contact the Harris County Precinct 8 Constables Office at 281-488-4040 (option 1).