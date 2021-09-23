No injuries reported in crash involving school bus in NW Harris County

article

Authorities say no injuries have been reported in a crash involving a school bus in northwest Harris County.

The crash occurred in the 9700 block of Northpointe Blvd. on Thursday morning.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, a school bus and a landscaping trailer were involved in the crash.

The bus was occupied by students, the constable’s office says. No injuries have been reported.

East and westbound traffic is shut down.