No injuries reported after suspect fired shots toward officer, Houston police say

Authorities are searching for a group of males after one of them fired shots toward an officer, Houston police say.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Gulfton Drive.

Police say the incident began when a security guard turned away a group of males and some minors who were trying to get into a bar.

Authorities say the group left, but three males believed to be in their late teens or early 20s came back. The security guard saw that one of them had a gun, police say, and the security guard got his own gun. Some of the males reportedly then ran away toward an apartment complex.

Houston police officers responded to the scene. While an officer was investigating, he saw some males matching their descriptions in an apartment complex parking lot, police say.

According to HPD, the officer approached the males and gave them commands, but one of the males fired two to three shots toward the officer.

The officer was not injured.

More officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter, but the males were not located.