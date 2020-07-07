Nine-year-old transgender girl from Pearland stars on Netflix series The Baby-Sitters Club

Kai Shappley’s battle as a transgender girl began at a very young age. She was entering kindergarten at Pearland ISD, where she was told she would need to use the boys' bathroom.

Although her mother Kimberly put up a good fight, she decided to move their family to Austin, where she felt Kai would be allowed equal opportunity and treatment.

Kai's story has gained national attention, taking her from Pearland to Hollywood.

The nine-year-old has a role on the new Netflix series reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club. She plays Bailey, a transgender girl.

She says although acting came easy to her, she also wants to be an astrophysicist.