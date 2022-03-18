NFL QB Deshaun Watson will accept trade to Cleveland Browns

article

NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson will waive his no-trade clause so that he can be traded to the Cleveland Browns, FOX 26's Mark Berman confirms.

In an Instagram post Friday afternoon, Watson wrote, "Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!! #DawgPound Ready To Work!"

Led by Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam, the Browns sent a delegation to Houston on Tuesday and made a presentation hoping to entice Watson, who became a potential option for them after a grand jury declined to indict him last week on sexual misconduct claims brought by 22 women.

Watson was also being pursed by Atlanta, New Orleans and Carolina.

The Texans tried to trade Watson before the deadline last November and were said to have been close to sending him to Miami. But they were unable to complete a deal with the criminal charges still pending.

Despite his legal troubles, Watson, who was a first-round pick in 2017, is still attractive to many teams after proving to be one of the top young quarterbacks in the league in 2020. That season Watson, who won a national championship at Clemson, led the NFL with a career-high 4,823 yards passing and had 33 touchdown passes. The 26-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, who has amassed more than 14,000 yards passing in his four-year NFL career despite playing just seven games as a rookie because of an injury.

The Browns’ pursuit of Watson angered incumbent starter Baker Mayfield, who requested a trade. Cleveland turned down his demand before learning Watson had agreed to waive his no-trade clause and jump to the AFC North.

The Associated Press contributed to this story