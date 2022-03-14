Deshaun Watson Update: NFL teams looking to trade for Texans QB

The Texans tried to trade Watson before the deadline last November and were said to have been close to sending him to Miami. But they were unable to complete a deal with the criminal charges still pending. With that no longer an issue, Houston is expected to have many suitors starting Wednesday, which is the first day he can be traded.

Despite his legal troubles, Watson, who was a first-round pick in 2017, is still attractive to many teams after proving to be one of the top young quarterbacks in the league in 2020. That season Watson, who won a national championship at Clemson, led the NFL with a career-high 4,823 yards passing and had 33 touchdown passes. The 26-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, who has amassed more than 14,000 yards passing in his four-year NFL career despite playing just seven games as a rookie because of an injury.

The Dolphins were interested in trading for him before the November deadline, but it’s unclear if they’re still interested. Other teams that have a need at QB and could be in the mix are Carolina, Cleveland, New Orleans and Seattle, among other teams.

Watson has a no-trade clause, so he would have to waive that before any deal could be done.

Houston will expect a big haul in return for him since he’s still under contract for four more seasons after signing a $156 million extension before the 2020 season. The Texans will likely be looking to get multiple high draft picks in any deal for Watson, much like the deal that Denver made recently for quarterback Russell Wilson that included two first-round and two second-round draft picks.