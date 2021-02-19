NewsEdge Links : February 19, 2021

article

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has been significantly impacted by the winter storms. The local community blood supplier has gone days without the ability to collect blood, and the blood supply is at less than a one-day supply. With more than 3,000 blood units lost due to blood drive cancelations and center closures, the number continues to rise.

Click here for more information on how you can donate.

Water distribution sites are continuing to pop up across the Houston area following the winter storm that affected the entire state.

Click here for the latest water distribution sites.