There's been a lot of things going on in the Houston area and across Texas this past week including new bills passed and an impeachment.

During the week of May 22 to 28, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was impeached by the Texas House, suspending him from his position, the Texas CROWN Act - a bill to prohibit race-based hair discrimination - was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, and FOX 26's Gabby Hart shared her story about her own journey through the foster system.

CROWN Act signed into law in Texas by Governor Greg Abbott, in effect Sept. 1

The Texas CROWN Act was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday.

The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, prohibits discrimination on the basis of hair texture or protective hairstyle associated with race.

With its official passing, the bill will go into effect on Sept. 1.

Texas AG Ken Paxton impeached, suspended from duties pending outcome of Senate trial

On Saturday, a divided Texas House chose to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, temporarily removing him from office over allegations of misconduct that included bribery and abuse of office.

The vote to adopt the 20 articles of impeachment was 121-23.

Now, the Texas Senate will conduct a trial with the senators acting as jurors and designated House members presenting the case as impeachment managers.

The Legislature had impeached state officials just twice since 1876 - and never an attorney general - but the House committee members who proposed impeachment argued Saturday that Paxton’s misconduct in office was so egregious that it warranted his removal.

Baby Gabby Hart abandoned at Hobby airport in 1989, reconnects with officer who found her 34 years later

FOX 26’s Gabby Hart shared a piece of her own story. She's opening up about her journey through the foster care system, and how it all started at Hobby Airport in 1989.

On May 27, 1989, former HPD officer Kathleen Biryla found a newborn baby abandoned in the parking garage of Hobby Airport. The baby was identified shortly after being found as 3-month-old Gabriel Hart, who many of you​ might know as Gabby Hart, the FOX 26 News Reporter.

When Hart tracked Officer Biryla down, she told her she worked for FOX 26 and she wanted to speak with her about the infant she found that day; that's all Biryla knew before they met on Zoom. Gabby revealed to Biryla that she was the baby she found 34 years ago.

Uvalde survivor 'slowly healing' 1-year after mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

May 24 marked one year since Texas’ deadliest school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ceremonies and prayer services were taking place across the town to honor the 21 people shot and killed. A gunman walked into the school and killed 19 children and two teachers inside a fourth-grade classroom.

"I don’t feel like it’s been a year," said Arnie Reyes, a teacher and survivor of the shooting. "We’ve got to represent and make sure everyone remembers." Reyes was a 4th-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School. He was shot in the arm and back. All 11 of his students were killed.

'Uvalde Strong' is now written on the side of buildings, windows, and t-shirts across the small Texas town. A criminal investigation in Texas over the hesitant police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting is still ongoing a year later.

An investigation continues into the poor response by law enforcement and how the days after the attack was marred by authorities giving inaccurate and conflicting accounts about efforts made to stop the teenage gunman armed with an AR-style rifle. The Uvalde district attorney has said evidence will be given to a grand jury to determine possible charges.

Tina Turner, rock icon, dead at 83

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer, stage performer, and Grammy award-winning artist died at 83 on May 24.

Turner died after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

Turner was one of the world's most successful entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: "Proud Mary," "Nutbush City Limits," "River Deep, Mountain High," and the hits she had in the '80s, among them "What's Love Got to Do with It," "We Don't Need Another Hero" and a cover of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together."

Texas bill passed to eliminate annual vehicle inspections for drivers

A new law is to be enacted as a way to end the need for Texas drivers to get their vehicles inspected.

Texas House Bill 3297 was passed in the Senate and is headed to the Governor's Desk. The bill would eliminate regular mandatory vehicle safety inspections for noncommercial vehicles and the imposition of replacement fees.

League City 1983 Cold Case Murder: Jesse Kersh found guilty on all 3 counts

Former mechanic, Jesse Dean Kersh, was found guilty on May 26 of murdering his boss and two others in a triple homicide in League City 40 years ago.

In November 1983, Kersh murdered his boss Beth Yvette Wilburn, her boyfriend Thomas Earl McGraw, and an electrician, James Oatis who was installing lighting there at Corvette Concept way back in 1983.

The guilty verdict came after nearly four days of deliberations. Kersh was taken into handcuffs and will now remain in Galveston Co. Jail, where he awaits sentencing.

Loved ones of the three people viciously murdered that day back in 1983 have waited decades for justice.