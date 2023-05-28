The Texas CROWN Act was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday.

The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, prohibits discrimination on the basis of hair texture or protective hairstyle associated with race.

Also known as House Bill 567, the CROWN Act, was successfully voted on in the Texas Senate with 29-1 votes and in the Texas House by 143-5.

Back in January 2020, the push for the Crown Act to be signed into law in the state came after Barbers Hill High School suspended De'Andre Arnold because of the length of his locs. He was told if he didn’t cut them, then he wouldn’t be able to walk at graduation or attend his prom.

With its official passing, the bill will go into effect on September 1.