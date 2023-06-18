There's been no lack of news stories from the Houston area and across the U.S. this past week.

During the week of June 12 to 18, there a major interstate collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker truck crashed and burst into flames, Houston icon and rapper Big Pokey passed away after he fainted on stage, and a 13-year-old who went missing in Galveston was found nearly a week later in Missouri.

KEEP UP WITH HOUSTON, NATIONAL NEWS - DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP BY CLICKING HERE

Here's a compilation of a few of the news stories from this week.

Houston legend Big Pokey passes away after fainting on stage

(Photo courtesy of Big Pokey's Publicist, shared with permission)

Houston-legend Big Pokey, whose real name is Milton Powell, passed away on Sunday after fainting on a stage, FOX 26 has learned.

Details on what led up to his passing have not been released, as of this writing. However, Big Pokey's publicist confirmed the tragic news of the 48-year-old with FOX 26.

Videos circulating online show the rapper passing out on stage during a Saturday night performance in Beaumont.

He was rushed to a hospital and despite CPR efforts to revive him, he died at the hospital. Tributes have poured in for the rapper for other Houston rappers and leaders.

Click here to read more about the story.

Dewberry Farms' stolen baby bull: Sir Loin returned to home

Dewberry Farm in Waller County has had their spirits lifted after their stolen baby bull and goat were returned on Monday.

According to Dewberry Farms, the baby goat named Jackson Brown went missing first, and a few days later a baby bull named "Sir Loin" went missing too.

Two women, Anna Kneisley and Jadyn Carrasco will be charged with two counts of burglary of a building and two counts of theft of livestock each, authorities say,

The sheriff’s office says the miniature Hereford Steer was found by a rancher on his property about three miles down Neiman Road from where it was reported to have been dropped off. Authorities say the baby bull had some recent scratches on his leg and was stressed and panting.

Click here to read more about the story.

Houston police K-9 'Aron' dies inside hot vehicle

The Houston Police Department has confirmed that a K-9 died in a ‘tragic accident’ on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement, HPD K-9 Aron, who is 4-years-old with one and half years of service at the department, passed away from heat exhaustion.

The statement said, "The handler left Aron in a running, air-conditioned patrol vehicle, which is a necessary and common practice when the K-9 partner is not actively engaged in police work. When Aron's police handler returned to the vehicle, it was discovered that the engine had shut off and Aron was in distress. He was transported to an emergency veterinarian clinic, but ultimately succumbed to the heat."

Click here to read more about the story.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill eliminating paper license plates

The state of Texas is getting rid of paper plates starting in 2025, that's after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed HB718 into law on Monday.

The move brings to an end the state's troubled temporary paper license tag system that FOX 26 has reported on over the last 18 months.

The temporary paper license plates would pop on cars and some would be legitimate and others would be fake.

Click here to read more about the story.

I-95 Philadelphia collapse: What you need to know about the damaged highway, reconstruction

Pennsylvania State Police revealed during a Monday afternoon press briefing that a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline was traveling in the northbound lanes and navigating a left-handed curve of an off-ramp when it overturned.

The crash caused the gasoline to leak into the roadway and catch fire under I-95 at Cottman Avenue.

During the firefight, the northbound lanes of the I-95 overpass collapsed down onto the remainder of the tanker truck.

Crews have removed the charred remains of a tanker truck from a collapsed portion of I-95 following a crash and fire that are expected to impact travel in the region for months to come.

Family members have identified the driver as Nathaniel Moody, 53.

Click here to read more about the story.

Missing Texas 13-year-old Leanna Willis found in Missouri, 'she was ready to go home'

For nearly a week a Galveston family searched for their 13-year-old daughter, Leanna Willis, who was last seen sometime on June 9, and reunited with her family on Friday, June 16.

Willis was reported missing to Hitchcock Police on June 13 after her family said they hadn’t seen her since that Friday.

According to Jeff Evans, captain of Hitchcock Police Department, they were able to locate her on Friday in an apartment in Platte County in Kansas City, Missouri with a non-family member adult male.

Tim Miller, the Director for Texas Equusearch, was initially unsure if they would find her.

Click here to read more about the story.

Houston police arrest serial sexual assault suspect Uffot Williams, accused of meeting dates online

Houston police announced the arrest of a serial sexual assault suspect on Thursday and are encouraging any other potential victims to come forward.

Uffot Williams, 31, was charged with three counts of sexual assault in three cases dating back from October 2021 to January 2022. Investigators hope all the women who have been victimized will report what happened to them, so they can get justice.

According to police, the three victims reported meeting Williams online and through dating apps and being driven to bars in the Westheimer Road and Richmond Avenue areas.

"Each victim recalls becoming incapacitated after consuming alcoholic beverages brought to them by Mr. Williams," said Investigator Ramona Chapa with the HPD Special Victims Division Adult Sex Crimes Unit.

After blacking out, the victims reported being taken back to hotels by Mr. Williams and then waking up alone and naked from the waist down, Chapa says.

Click here to read more about the story.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs 'Death Star Bill' allowing state to overrule local governments

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill that would allow the state to override local governments.

House Bill 2127, also known as the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act or as its critics refer to it the "Death Star Bill" prohibits a municipality or county from adopting, enforcing, or maintaining a law going against certain Texas state codes.

According to the bill, the purpose of it is to "provide statewide consistency by returning sovereign regulatory powers to the state where those powers belong in accordance with Section 5, Article XI, Texas Constitution."