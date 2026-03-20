New sports complex, hockey team expected to bring economic boost to Richmond

The Brief The North American Hockey League (NAHL) is relocating the North Iowa Bulls to Fort Bend County. The team will be renamed the Houston Bulls and will play in a brand-new sports facility in Richmond, Texas. Local leaders and businesses say this will bring an economic boost to a growing community.



Exciting news for hockey fans in the Houston area. The North American Hockey League announced (NAHL) it's relocating the North Iowa Bulls to Fort Bend County. The team will be renamed the Houston Bulls and will play in a brand-new sports facility in Richmond, Texas.

Hockey returning to Houston area, expected to bring economic boost to Richmond

What we know:

The NAHL announced that the new Deep South Ice and Sports Center will be built along Harlem Road. Local leaders say this will be a game changer and an economic boost for the area.

"Anytime something of this magnitude comes into the area, we think about the economic impact in a positive way. Restaurants, hotels, and shops will see increased patronage from visitors coming in for games and other events at the facility. The workforce will also be impacted, so when a new complex like this is opened, that means new jobs, and it also means new enterprise," said Melissa Toon, President and CEO of the Central Fort Bend Chamber.

According to the NAHL, the privately owned, 150,000-square-foot facility will feature a state-of-the-art 1,800-seat arena, 14 suites, two party decks, and a second NHL-size practice ice sheet. The complex will also include a volleyball center, creating a multi-sport destination for the Richmond and greater Houston community.

The facility is expected to host more than 30 nights of high-level hockey and entertainment each season.

Local business owners are already looking forward to the increased traffic and visibility the new complex could bring.

"We’re super excited," said the owner of Beans and Brews Coffee House. "Richmond has a great community, and this introduces something completely new with hockey and ice sports. We expect to welcome new customers, make new friends, and grow our business."

City leaders say Richmond continues to grow with more families moving into the area and new businesses being built. They believe the addition of the sports complex will bring a unique and special attraction to the community.

"I remember when we had a hockey team back in the day with the Houston Aeros," Toon said. "It’s great to bring a sport back that hasn’t existed in our area for a while."

What's next:

The Deep South Ice and Sports Center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026. The Houston Bulls will join the NAHL’s South Division for the 2026–27 season.