New restaurant in the Woodlands offers taste of Indian royalty

By
Published 
Bayou City Buzz
FOX 26 Houston

Checking out Amrina in The Woodlands

FOX 26's Coco Dominguez checks out a new Indian restaurant that's now open for business.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - It’s a one-of-kind eclectic Indian restaurant inspired by the fictional story of a modern princess. Amrina, located at 3 Waterway Square Place in The Woodlands has spared no expense in providing a taste of Indian royalty.

Not only do they offer authentic infused Indian food, but they also offer a Tapas bar which serves authentic Indian street food. Their world-class bar offers more than 400 labels.

They also feature a live kitchen where you can watch all the action happen and a chef‘s table. In addition, their private room is decked out in Versace plates.

The entertainment at Amrina includes a live DJ and instrumentalists that play while you dine. Although the kitchen closes at 10 p.m., the night-life continues until 2 a.m. on the weekends.

