Woodlands residents: it's time to dink responsibly.

Eight new pickleball courts debuted at Falconwing Park in The Woodlands this week.

The addition of these eight pickleball courts bring the total number of pickleball courts to 51 in The Woodlands Township.

Pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in America, with more than 8.9 million players documented last year.

The pickleball project is one facet of a $4.23 million renovation at Falconwing Park, which includes the parking lot expansion, LED light conversions on the sports fields, courts, along with a pool renovation, according to a news release.

For more information about pickleball in The Woodlands, including how to play, leagues, program registration and more, please visit www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/pickleball.