There is a new pizza joint in town that is making Detroit Style pizza, and it should be on your radar.

Gold Tooth Tony's has only been open for a few days, and they're already a fan favorite with customers who are obsessed with these "Motor City" pies.

Chef and owner Anthony Calleo says that from day one they were selling out much faster than he anticipated, but they are doing their best to respond to the demand.

The pizzas come out of the oven in square pans that give the crust a unique char that, combined with some very creative toppings, makes for a delicious pizza experience.

Visit at 1901 N Shepherd Dr., Houston, TX 77008