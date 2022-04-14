New, fully-furnished tiny home community coming to Galveston: take a look inside

Tiny homes continue to spring up on Galveston Island. Their popularity is sustained by those looking to downsize and live the island life.

The latest tiny home community, Delaney Heights, is under construction in the Midtown neighborhood.

Delaney Heights will feature 12 homes, and offer three floor plans to choose from. The going rate is $398,000 for their 680 square-foot, shotgun-style home, with two bedrooms and one bath.

Don’t let its small size fool you. This charming house on stilts. It gives you a garage area for two cars that leads into an outdoor entertainment space. In fact, each home will have three outdoor spaces! The grand stairs will lead to a back patio area for grilling and cocktails, and the front balcony of the house feels more like a cozy front porch, perfect to enjoy a morning cup of coffee.

Besides the floor plans being offered, no two homes will ever be the same. Plum Construction is the creative mind behind the design of these homes. What you see, is what you get – from the color on the wall, to the decor on the walls, and the furnishing, each element was carefully thought out and planned. Many pieces come from local artists, and antique shops, weaving the history of the area into its modern design.

Jennifer Delaney, of Delaney Heights, tells us that they are getting positive feedback from the community and from buyers.

"The appeal is number one that it’s 680 ft.², a smaller home, and on the island that is a big deal because maintenance is definitely an issue. So the smaller homes are easier to take care of. For Airbnb, people love them because you can tell that it just has its own personality, its own vibe, and people love that with Airbnb. So they all come fully furnished, and each one of the homes in the community is going to have a different color palette, different finishes, every one of them will be different."

For more information about Delaney Heights, you can visit their Instagram page at Delaney_builds.