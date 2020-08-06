New COVID-19 testing site now open at Minute Maid Park

article

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that the Houston Astros and the Texas Division of Emergency Management have teamed up to open a free COVID-19 testing site.



The site located at Minute Maid Park is now open and officials said the testing site will be able to process 2,000 tests per day.



Testing will run from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. seven days per week. The site will feature eight drive-thru testing lanes and four walk-up testing lanes. Spanish-speaking staff will be available on-site.

No healthcare provider is required for test administration.



“The State of Texas continues to work diligently to increase access to testing in communities that need it most,” said Governor Abbott in a press release. “We are proud to partner with the Houston Astros to provide more testing in the city of Houston.”

“We’re pleased to partner with the state and local health departments to provide another testing option in our city,” said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane. “We are happy to continue to assist our community as we collectively fight this pandemic.”

On Friday, FOX 26 was told that anyone going to the testing site would need to book an appointment before arrival. However, we've learned that you don't need an appointment to go. You can be registered on-site.



