New 'Amazon Sidewalk' feature automatically shares your internet connection

Amazon has launched a new feature called Sidewalk, that automatically shares your internet connection with your neighbors in hopes that it'll help your Amazon devices work better.

The company wants to make a network that keeps your devices running even if your WiFi connection goes out.

Amazon is promising multiple layers of privacy and security to ensure your personal info isn't at risk but you do have the option to opt-out.

Here's how you can opt-out:

- Open Alexa app.

-Under "more," select "settings."

-Then "account settings."

-You'll see an option for "Amazon Sidewalk"

-Click that, and disable the feature.

You can only do this through the Alexa app.