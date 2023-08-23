Needville Little League team celebrates huge win with wings and soda, advances to U.S. Championship

An exciting win Wednesday afternoon launched Needville’s Little League team into the United States Championship for the Little League World Series.

"Today was a great feeling," said Needville Manager Andy McRae. "To know we’re going to the U.S. Championship game is really something special. When we [started] we didn’t even think about Williamsport. Then, you get here and you win a couple of games. Today, you look up. We’re down to one of the last two teams in the United States. It’s really cool."

Needville defeated Washington 1-0 in extra innings in Williamsport, PA. Following the game, the team celebrate with soda and wings.

"We went and had wings," said McRae. "Wings and Coke. They’re chicken wing fans."

California defeated Tennessee on Wednesday to also advance to the Little League Championship. Needville is set to play against California on Saturday.

"I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished," said McRae. "They’re great kids, great families, great community. I show them a little bit about baseball and try to keep them calm, but they do this on their own. They do a great job of knowing when and when not to do things and how to handle it. It’s really fun to watch. For me personally, it’s really a dream come true."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

If Needville beats California on Saturday, they will advance to the Little League World Series World Championship game on Sunday.