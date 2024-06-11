Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating after a body was found at a construction site.

Authorities received a call around 1:16 p.m. to a site in the 6900 block of FM 361 on Tuesday after workers found a body in the drainage ditch.

CRIME: Houston man charged for allegedly stabbing woman with scissors on De Soto Street

Preliminary information from Fort Bend County law enforcement reports the person was a possible victim of an auto-pedestrian accident and a bike was found nearby along with debris from a vehicle.

Officials are continuing to investigate the scene. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Read the full statement from FBCSO below:

We are conducting a death investigation at this location where a body was discovered in a drainage ditch by construction workers. Preliminary information from the investigation suggests the decedent may have been a victim of an autoped accident. A bicycle was located nearby as well as debris from a motor vehicle. As more information becomes available, we will advise. The scene remains active at this time.