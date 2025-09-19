The Brief Nearly $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from Kay Jewelers store on Westheimer Road. Deputies responding to the scene noticed sheet rock was smashed to lead into the Kay Jewelers store. The constable's office states the suspects looked like two young men wearing masks, gloves, dark-colored hoodies, and pants.



Precinct 5 deputies are investigating a burglary at a jewelry store in west Harris County after thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen.

Robbery at Kay Jewelers

What we know:

Harris County Pct. 5 Constable's Office reports receiving an alarm call to the 13400 block of Westheimer Road and deputies responded to the location.

When they arrived, they could see forced entry at the front glass doors. While looking around the business, the deputies noticed a section of sheet rock had been smashed and led into the Kay Jewelers.

Inside the jewelry store, authorities reported cases were forced open and around $20,000 worth of jewelry was taken.

The constable's office states video surveillance shows the suspects as two young men wearing masks, gloves, dark-colored hoodies, and pants.

According to officials, this is the third burglary of a business since August 2023. There was a criminal mischief report in August 2025 for an attempted burglary at the back door.

What we don't know:

The suspects in the burglary are not known. It is also unclear what jewelry pieces the suspects stole from the store.