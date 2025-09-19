Husband, wife shot at in their home driveway in East Houston, 1 injured
HOUSTON - A husband and wife were shot at while sitting in their driveway, injuring one, in East Houston late Thursday night.
Husband shot in driveway
What we know:
Houston Police Department Lieutenant Ali reports the couple was sitting in their driveway in the 8200 block of Darlington Drive around 10:30 p.m.
As the couple were inside a vehicle in their driveway, another vehicle pulled up by them and began shooting at the couple multiple times. Lt. ALi says one bullet hit the husband in his hand.
Officials say the wife began driving to the hospital, but flagged down officers who were working another scene to tell them what happened.
The husband was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.
Lt. Ali reports two children were inside the home at the time and were taken by a family member.
What we don't know:
The suspected shooter is unknown.
The Source: Information was provided by HPD Lieutenant Ali.