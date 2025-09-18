Suspect identified in Pasadena Walmart stabbing; man also tied to hit-and-run, police say

The Brief Police say John Hart is facing charges for two separate incidents. Hart is reportedly tied to a stabbing outside a Walmart and a hit-and-run. Both victims and the suspect remain hospitalized, according to police.



Pasadena Police say the suspect who stabbed a man outside a Walmart on Wednesday is also in custody for a separate hit-and-run.

Pasadena Walmart stabbing: Suspect arrested for two incidents

What we know:

Police have identified the suspect as 37-year-old John Hart. He is said to be in police custody at a local hospital for injuries that happened before his arrest.

In addition to Wednesday's stabbing incident, police say Hart is also tied to a hit-and-run near the roadway on Tamar Drive.

The victims from both incidents remain hospitalized with severe injuries, according to police.

Hart has reportedly been charged with one count of evading and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Once he recovers, police say he will be taken to the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police are not naming the victims out of respect for the families.

No other information is available on the hit-and-run incident.

It hasn't been confirmed if Hart was the person of interest who was taken into custody following Wednesday's stabbing incident.

Stabbing in Pasadena Walmart parking lot

The backstory:

The stabbing incident was reported in the parking lot at the Walmart in the 5200 block of Fairmont Parkway, by Mickey Gilley Boulevard.

Police got a call about the incident at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was reportedly flown to a hospital and underwent surgery.

Witnesses told police that the suspect fled before they arrived. Authorities went through surveillance footage to come up with a description of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

According to police at the scene, patrol officers found a vehicle that matched the suspect description. Officers tried to perform a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly led them on a chase. The car chase stopped in the 3000 block of Denkman Street, and police say the driver tried to flee on foot, but was eventually taken into custody.

The chase suspect is only identified as a person of interest in the stabbing incident.