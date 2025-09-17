Man stabbed in Pasadena Walmart parking lot; person of interest in custody, officials say

The Brief The incident was reported at the Walmart on Fairmount Parkway. The victim was flown to a hospital, according to officials. A person of interest was in custody after the person's vehicle matched the police's suspect description.



One man is in a hospital and another is in custody following a reported stabbing outside a Walmart in Pasadena.

Pasadena Walmart stabbing

What we know:

The incident was reported at the Walmart in the 5200 block of Fairmont Parkway, by Mickey Gilley Boulevard.

Police got a call about the incident at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to his upper torso. He was reportedly flown to a hospital and was last said to be in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that the suspect fled before they arrived. Authorities went through surveillance footage to come up with a description of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

According to police at the scene, patrol officers found a vehicle that matched the suspect description. Officers tried to perform a traffic stop, but the driver allegedly led them on a chase. The car chase stopped in the 3000 block of Denkman Street, and police say the driver tried to flee on foot, but was eventually taken into custody.

The chase suspect is only identified as a person of interest in the stabbing incident.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Both the victim and the person of interest are said to be men between their late 30s and early 40s.

It's not believed that the two knew each other before the incident.

There is no information on what led up to the alleged stabbing.