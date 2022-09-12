Nearly 11-foot alligator captured in Cinco Ranch subdivision

Some homeowners in the Cinco Ranch subdivision had quite the scare on Monday morning.

The nearly 11-foot alligator walking around their subdivision, according to the Fort Bend County Constables Office.

We're told the gator could not be coaxed out of the area, so Bayou City Gator Savers was called in to safely remove the gator out of the neighborhood.

Officials said they had to enlist the help of a tow truck to help haul the gator in.

The gator will be taken to a gator farm.

Authorities are reminding citizens to never approach a wild gator.

Constables add it's unusual to see a large gator in the neighborhood.