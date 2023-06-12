article

Harris County authorities are on the scene following a near drowning at an apartment complex swimming pool on Monday evening.

Details are limited, but authorities said the incident occurred at 10000 North Eldridge Parkway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, medics have taken a 4-year-old female child to the hospital.

No other details were released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.