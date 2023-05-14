Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:55 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:12 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:41 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:20 AM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:36 PM CDT until MON 3:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:30 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:24 PM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:36 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Foster parent shortage in Texas continues, hundreds of foster children spend Mother's Day alone

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

National Foster Care Month highlights the need for more foster families in Texas

Many of us celebrate the matriarchs on Mother's Day who keep our families going, but FOX 26's Gabby Hart brings a reminder that there are thousands of foster children who don't have anyone to call mom.

HOUSTON - As many of us celebrate Mother's Day and the matriarchs that keep our families going, there are thousands of foster children who don't have anyone to call mom. 

May is National Foster Care Month and what better time to talk about the dire need for more foster mothers in the State of Texas

Chara Phan is celebrating Mother's Day this year not as a biological mom, but as a foster and adoptive mother. Phan first opened her home to two foster children who came and left fairly quickly, but she recently adopted her third foster child who is now 3-years-old.

SUGGESTED: 3 brothers in Houston looking for family to adopt them together

"It is so unfamiliar, but the beauty, meaning, and growth that can exist for everyone is just too great to not do again," Phan said. 

Right now, in the state of Texas, there are more than 20,000 children and teens in the foster care system, but not all of them have an actual foster home. 

"There are a number of children who throughout the state of Texas are having to spend nights in hotels because there's just not enough families that are available," said Dejuana Jernigan, President and CEO of Arms Wide. 

The shortage of foster families in Texas has some youth living in hotels with only child protective service workers on-site; for them, Mother's Day isn't exactly celebratory.

READ MORE STORIES ON FOSTER HOMES AND KIDS LOOKING FOR FAMILIES

"When these children are not with mothers or mother figures it leaves a void in them," Jernigan explained. 

She says there is an urgent need for more foster families, especially those willing to take older children and teens, but there are fears and doubts associated with becoming a foster parent. Many people say they don't want to get attached to children who will eventually leave.

"The kids need that attachment and that love and that consistency," Phan said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

For those who have the heart to help teens and children without families or for those who may be struggling to conceive, there are so many young people out there who could use a good family and a good mother, even if it is for a short while.

"Motherhood is not just a matter of being blood-related, motherhood is about a person's ability to make a decision to love a child and to nurture a child," said Jernigan.

If you'd like more information about how you can become a foster parent visit the Become a Foster Parent ⋆ Arms Wide website.