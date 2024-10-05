National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month off to a rough start in Houston-area

The Brief The Houston area has experienced a concerning rise in domestic violence-related fatalities. Two tragic domestic violence deaths occurred in the same week, highlighting the need for increased awareness and support for victims. Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse offers victims resources like safety planning, free legal representation, and counseling.



It's been a somber start to National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Houston and surrounding areas with two tragic domestic violence-related fatalities occurring in the same week.

The CEO of Aid to Victims of Domestic Violence, Maisha Colter, said violent crime in Harris County has decreased, but domestic violence has increased.

"The frequency of incidents of abuse are high," said Colter. "Here in Harris County, we’ve had an unfortunate increase in domestic violence crimes."

On Wednesday, Houston police said 39-year-old Howard Devon Ruffin shot and killed his girlfriend in northwest Houston. Police said he shot her in front of her two children who were also in the apartment at the time.

"Well, of course, the domestic violence that causes this problem is unfortunate throughout this world," said an HPD officer.

Ruffin was arrested the following day after turning himself into the police.

"One of the things that happens with domestic violence is it thrives when there’s fear, when there’s isolation, and lack of resources," said Colter.

Just two days later, another woman was found dead in her apartment, this time in Seabrook.

Her two young children were also inside the apartment at the time. Investigators believe her death was also a result of domestic violence and her killer remains at large.

The heartbreaking events highlighted the need to break the cycle of domestic violence and provide support for victims.

"When people who are in these relationships understand that they are not alone and that there are resources available, they are likely to get out, and they are likely to keep themselves safe," said Colter.

Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse offers victims resources like safety planning, free legal representation, and counseling.

For more information and resources for help, call AVDA at 713-715-6935.