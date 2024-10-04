Houston attorney and wife last seen with missing Houston man now hit with more charges

The Brief Family of missing Robert Bond seeks closure as his last known associates, a Houston couple, face jail on multiple charges. Skepticism surrounds couple's claim that Bond left their home voluntarily; no charges yet in his disappearance. Court documents unveil that one in the couple possessed IDs from nearly 30 people, raising more questions as the family pleads for leads.



Family members of a missing Houston man hope they will get answers now that the couple he was last seen with is in jail.

Houston Attorney Sean Kennedy and his wife Alle Price just last month were charged with a host of crimes including Credit Card Abuse and Fraudulent use of Identifying Information for her and a couple of counts of Possession of Drugs for him.

Now, just this week they are both charged with Burglary of a Habitation. According to court records, the couple burglarized the home of one of their own neighbors.

Robert Bond went missing in June. Bond had been staying with the couple in their Sage Road townhome but hasn't been seen since they claimed to have asked him to leave. Bond's loved ones don't believe he ever did.

"I think my brother never left that house. I think he left that house, but I don't think he was alive when he left that house," explains Rose Bond, Robert's sister.

According to court documents, Price was in possession of "50 or more items of identifying information, namely, the name and date of birth, the social security number, a government-issued identification number and financial institution account number of" nearly 30 different people.

"I'm happy that they're in jail, and I'm happy they're finding more stuff out, but I wish they were different charges. I wish it was more with my brother. I wish we had more evidence about my brother. It's shocking that all the stuff they said my brother was doing, now they're being charged with, such as theft, burglary of a habitation, drugs, identity theft. They said those are all the reasons they made my brother leave. They look great on paper, on social media. We knew something was off. It started off with so many lies. Every time we talked with them there were so many lies, and nothing added up," says the grieving sister.

She hopes her family will soon get information about her missing brother.

"Please have a heart and tell us where my brother is. Please. We need that. We need to know where my brother is. The not knowing where he's at is killing my mom and killing my family".

Price and Kennedy are in jail. They have bond hearings next Wednesday. They have not been charged with any crimes relating to Robert Bond's disappearance.



