Houston attorney, his wife arrested, as HPD homicide detectives search for missing man

A Houston attorney's home is at the center of an investigation after a man who was last seen there has now gone missing.

A SWAT team swarmed the neighborhood for hours.

Houston police SWAT officers, detectives, and dozens of Texas Equusearch volunteers were in one Sage Road townhome community on Thursday searching for 40-year-old Robert Bond who went missing back in June 2024.

Bond was staying with Houston Attorney Sean Kennedy and Kennedy's wife.

Sean Kennedy told FOX 26, Bond was a stranger when they met him in May 2024 through the Kennedy's rental home repair business.

Kennedy says after a month, he and his wife told Bond he had to move and that's when Bond vanished.

"No one has heard from him since. No friends, no relatives, no one. I'm very concerned. It's coming up on three months now, and we have no answers," says Bond's Mom, Cindy Splater.

"I was being kind to a man I didn't know. My wife and I opened our home to him, and now he's gone missing, and I've got the SWAT team in our front yard. They broke in our door and got us out of bed. Now, they're searching the house, and we're cooperating with them," says Sean Kennedy. "Our entire intention when we first met Robert Bond was to be Good Samaritans, to show him a little bit of charity...He became very unpleasant to be around. When he demanded money from us, that's when I said enough is enough. You've got to find another place to live ...He didn't say where he was going or what he was doing. He was upset obviously, and he walked out of our neighborhood, and we didn't see him or hear from him since."

"I never thought something like this would happen to us as a family. It's very emotional. I mean it's a rollercoaster. You kind of go from hope to hopelessness, and you try to be brave," said Splater.

"This is very hard and there's nothing you can do. We've done everything we know to do. It's like being in a bad dream, except you're awake," says Bond's Aunt, Liz Webb.

The family fears, "Something bad happened, something very bad. He would never just leave without calling," says Bond's sister, Rose Bond.

"My necklace was a Mother's Day gift from Robert about ten years ago. It's very special, especially now. I wear it all the time," says Splater.

No word yet on what HPD Homicide Detectives discovered in Thursday's search. We do know Sean Kennedy, and his wife, Alle Kennedy, were arrested.

He's charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She's charged with credit card abuse/possession of fraudulent information.

If you have any information about what happened to Robert Bond, contact the Houston Police Department.