Athir Samir Murady has been officially charged with murder for the death of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Maher Husseini and new details have emerged in the case.

Murady appeared in a Galveston court on Thursday where his bond was denied.

According to sources close to the investigation, Husseini had a camera in his vehicle which reportedly captured his murder.

Athir Murady in Galveston court

Husseini was shot and killed on his way to work in the 8900 block of Richmond. The suspect was later located in Galveston County by the Sheriff's Office who gave chase before the vehicle crashed into the water by Old Causeway in Galveston.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Records show both Husseini and Murady had their own security companies. While visiting the physical address of Corporal Husseini’s business, we spotted business partners and detectives.

Harris County hasn’t contacted Galveston County yet about a transfer back, according to court officials.