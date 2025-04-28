Local leaders share concern for SB 17 during press conference ; Local Republicans react

The Brief Local leaders react to SB 17 and share concerns if passed through the House and signed into law. Local republicans share why they support SB 17



A bill moving through the Texas Legislature has ignited controversy-- with opponents calling it racist and discriminatory.

Senate Bill 17 would ban some people from some foreign countries — like China and Russia — from owning land in the state.

On Thursday, the Texas House Committee of Homeland Security advanced Senate Bill 17 to HB 17, and it is now headed to the House floor for a vote.

Local democratic leaders oppose SB 17

What they're saying:

Commissioner Lesley Briones joined Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter McCoy, Asian Texans for Justice, civil rights leaders, and community advocates to speak out against Senate Bill (SB) 17.

A press conference was held on Monday at 9:30.

"SB 17 undermines the American dream it undermines the moral fabric if what we stand or as Americans. Harris County is one of the largest economic hubs, not only in Texas but in the United States, so to have a law that would take our neighbors' rights away or to have a law where the attorney general could unilaterally take the property is unconstitutional. It undermines due process,"said Commissioner Leslie Briones.

Republicans show support for SB 17

The other side:

In a statement on X – State Representative Cole Hefner from District 5 - who introduced the bill shared excitement for the bill moving forward to the house.

In Galveston, State Senator Mayes Middleton from District 11 sent over a statement showing support for SB 17.

Statement Regarding SB 17

"Hostile foreign nations, like China, should not be buying Texas out from underneath us," said Senator Mayes Middleton. "This bill puts America and Texas first."

"This bill," Middleton continued, "prohibits countries designated by the United States Director of National Intelligence, that pose a risk to national security from buying real property including commercial, industrial, mining, and agricultural land in Texas, and safeguards our security from adversarial foreign interests."

Why you should care:

This bill will soon be voted on in the House and, if passed, will take effect in the Fall of 2025.