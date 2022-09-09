National Association of Black Journalists Leadership Academy applications extended until midnight!

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) announced it would be extending its application for the 2022-2023 Broadcast and Print/Digital Leadership Academy until Friday, September 9th at midnight.

Selected candidates will be able to gain invaluable industry knowledge and experience through mentorship by some of the country's top newsroom executives and managers to help advance their careers in news leadership.

Additionally, the program will focus on leadership, hiring and retention, business acumen, and character development. These skills will be shared through workshops as well as one-on-one mentoring throughout the year.

For Broadcast applicants, click here.

For Print/Digital applicants, click here.