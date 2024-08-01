National Association of Black Journalist react to Trump question and answer panel

Former President Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalist convention in Chicago is making headlines. The former president said he was met with hostility from a reporter on the panel.

Some members are calling the question and answer panel unfortunate and disturbing. They were referring to the manner in which questions were asked by the correspondent, Rachel Scott, and many of the former president’s answers.

Former President Donald Trump was invited to speak at the NABJ convention in Chicago on Wednesday, but there was controversy behind the decision because Vice President Kamala Harris was unable to attend in-person as well.

"I want start by addressing the elephant in the room, sir. A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today," said Rachel Scott, a correspondent for ABC News at the beginning of the panel discussion.

During the question and answer panel, tensions ran high as the reporter asked the former president about his history of racially insensitive comments, and then asked him why Black voters should trust him.

"You have told four congresswomen of color, who are American citizens to go back to where they came from. You have used words like animal and rabbit to describe Black district attorneys," said Scott.

Trump responded by calling the question a "rude introduction."

"Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question so, in such a horrible manner. You don’t even say ‘hello how are you?" said former President Donald Trump.

Members of the NABJ, who were there for the event, witnessed the exchange happen firsthand.

"The questions were fair. They were fair questions. They were questions that any person would have, especially journalists or a person who aims to be an educated voter," said Vannessa Wade, a public relations specialist who attended the event. "So I felt the questions were fair, but definitely the tone. It was a very sad tone. I mean you could feel it. You could feel the intensity."

The event began about an hour late. Trump blamed it on audio issues, but NABJ members said he was upset about being fact-checked during the discussion.

"It's sad, it really is, how it was handled. How it was presented to us. I just wish there was a better way this could have been handled in totality," said ShaVonne Herndon, the membership chair of the Houston Association of Black Journalists.

NABJ said Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a Zoom question and answer session at a later date.