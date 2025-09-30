NASA Artemis II mission giving everyone a chance to send your name around the moon

The Brief NASA is giving everyone a chance to send your name around the moon, and you can sign up online to do it. NASA officials said submitted names will be included on an SD card that will fly inside Orion when the Artemis II mission launches in 2026.



NASA is giving everyone a chance to send your name around the moon, and you can sign up online to do it.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: The Artemis II mission patch is seen during a news briefing at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Expand

What we know:

According to NASA, four astronauts will fly around the Moon and back on Artemis II, the first crewed flight under NASA's Artemis campaign. NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, as well as CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen will be the first humans aboard the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, Orion spacecraft, and supporting ground systems as the crew ventures into the harsh environment of space.

NASA officials said submitted names will be included on an SD card that will fly inside Orion when the Artemis II mission launches in 2026.

What you can do:

You can click here to sign up for a boarding pass.