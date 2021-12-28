Houston honor choir sings patriotic song composed by dad of FOX 26 legal analyst

We're happy to share this special story with you, highlighting our FOX 26 Senior Legal Analyst Chris Tritico's family. His dad, Leonard Tritico, composed an emotional song called "My America" to express his love for our country. The Triticos got to be there when local students sang it for the first time.

The special moment began with a warm welcome from Choral Director Michael Stringer at HISD's Golfcrest Elementary School.

"Mr. Tritico, we want to thank you so much for allowing us the honor to sing your song. It means the world to us, and we appreciate it very much. They don't even need their music. They know this song by heart, they sing it all the time and through your song, these children love America more than they did before. They have really grown to appreciate our country. You never know the lives you are going to touch by a song that you write and a song that you sing, and it touches their lives. So here we go with our rendition of 'My America'", states Mr. Stringer.

It’s a special moment for Chris Tritico's family, as they gather to hear the song "My America", composed by his dad, Leonard, well-known as Lennie. Powerful lyrics brought to life by 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders at Golfcrest Elementary School in Houston. This is a new Honor Choir at the school, performing for the very first time.

"These kids are exceptional kids who all make good grades. They're the most well-behaved in class. That's why one reason we call it the Honor Choir," states Mr. Stringer.

It's meaningful for these students to be the first to perform "My America" and hope it will become a song that everyone comes to know and love.

"It was very touching and beautiful," says one student. "I felt great that we were really touching his heart and his song touched our hearts, so we're grateful that he's here watching us right now," says another student.

Leonard Tritico watches the Golfcrest Elementary School Honor Choir perform "My America" for the first time.

It certainly brought out patriotism in these young students, brought on by a love of country, deeply rooted in Lennie Tritico. He formed a trio while serving in the Air Force and traveled to sing at bases around the country earlier in life.

"After his service in the Air Force, Mr. Tritico completed his education at the University of Houston. During his time at UH, he and his friends created a week-long music and comedy show they named Frontier Fiesta. It still goes on today. And in the 195s, Look Magazine wrote it up as the best college week in America. Over his life, Mr. Tritico has been the frontman for several big bands and cut several albums," Mr. Stringer tells the crowd.

Lennie suffered a stroke more than a decade ago that took his speech, but not his ability to compose this song. The students were thrilled to sing it for him.

"I'm very happy that he came to see us today perform," explains a student.

"To see the look on his face and how excited that he is about what happened today, that makes everything for him and us, that's what he's been waiting for," says Chris Tritico.

Important life lessons being learned through lyrics.

"It's good for our children because they need to be taught good values. And the song is a positive message that I want to resonate throughout Houston, throughout the world, that we do love America. America is a great country and people are trying to tear us down and don't do it. It's not going to work because we've got the next generation coming up, who are going to stand up for what's right. That's what they're being taught and that's what they learned. This was a wonderful song for them to have," says Mr. Stringer.

For more information: https://www.houstonisd.org/golfcrest