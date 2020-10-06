Murder victim’s family worried they may be targeted next after alleged killer's bond set

Since being extradited to Harris County from Kentucky in February 2019, Jerry Greer was denied bond. Court records show he was deemed a flight risk and a habitual offender.

However, when Tiffney Skinner checked Greer's online court record last month she was surprised to see a bond amount. Judge Denise Collins it at $150,000 in August.

"How do [you all] allow somebody to run so many different states away but he comes home and he's still granted to be able to do it again, maybe," Skinner asked rhetorically.

Skinner's sister, Edna McWhorter, was shot and killed outside a Channelview nightclub in September 2018. Greer was charged with her murder. Harris County court records show Greer has a lengthy criminal history including multiple assault arrests.

Skinner says her family, especially her sister's three children, are terrified he'll make bond.

Advertisement

"It's really hard now because you don't know what to expect," added Skinner wiping away a tear. "All you can do is be scared for her kids, mostly."

McWhorter's oldest child who is 12-years-old has trouble sleeping since she heard the news.

The Houston Area Women's Center says it is disappointing when the court system fails to ensure victims and their children feel protected.

"All too often children are the forgotten victims of this type of violence," Emilee Whitehurst, HAWC CEO, said.

She says more than a third of the approximately 8,000 survivors of domestic violence HAWC serves are children.

SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER

She adds children who witness partner violence are more likely to be perpetrators or victims themselves as adults.

"So anything that we can do to interrupt this cycle and to provide services with a trauma-informed lens it is critical," she explained.

HAWC offers a children’s court services program and counseling. Anyone interested in these services can call 713-528-2121 and ask to connect with someone at Children’s Court Services.

For now, Skinner started a petition in hopes of pressuring the judge to reverse her decision.

FOX 26 reached out to Greer's attorney for comment. He stated he does not comment on pending cases.