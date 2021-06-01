Motorcyclist dies in crash with train in Sugar Land

article

A motorcyclist died in a crash with a train in Sugar Land, police say.

The crash occurred at US 90a and Main around 11 p.m. Monday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Sugar Land police and fire department responded to the scene and found a motorcycle that had collided with a train and caught fire.

The rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Police say it is unknown at this time if the motorcycle was on the tracks prior to the impact or if the rider struck the moving train.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP