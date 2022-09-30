Motorcyclist dies after crash with pickup truck in NW Houston

article

A motorcyclist died after a crash with a pickup truck at an intersection in northwest Houston, police say.

According to police, the pickup truck was heading eastbound on Pinemont and the motorcyclist was going northbound on Wheatley when the crash occurred around 1 a.m. Friday.

The Houston Police Department investigates a crash on Wheatley and Pinemont.

Police say witnesses reported that the motorcyclist may have run a red light before the crash. Authorities are searching for surveillance video and evidence to verify what happened.

Officers performed a field sobriety test on the driver of the pickup truck, and he is not believed to be impaired, police say.