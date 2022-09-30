article

A skateboarder was killed in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Houston early Friday morning, police say.

The crash occurred around 1:55 a.m. in the 200 block of Norwood Street.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Police say the man on the skateboard was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a dark sedan that then fled the scene.

Authorities say the skateboarder’s friend called 911 for help.

MORE NEWS: 'Why wouldn’t somebody stop to see if we were ok?' Victim of Tuesday pedicab hit-and-run crash speaks

There is not a detailed description of the vehicle at this time, but police say they have surveillance video from a nearby building.